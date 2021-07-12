Cancel
Omaha, NE

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returns Tuesday

By David Koeller
WOWT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a cool morning across the metro as temperatures dipped into the upper 50s, more e than 10 degrees below average for the middle of July. Sunny skies this afternoon helped to warm us into the 80s, but even those temperatures are below average. Low humidity is also helping to make it feel very comfortable for much of the area. Temperatures will hang in the low 80s for most of the evening, dropping back into the 70s after sunset. We’ll cool off nicely again tonight, with lows falling off into the lower 60s.

