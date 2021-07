Paul Leon Brown, 69, of Laceyville passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning, July 12, 2021, at his home on Lynnwood Lane. He was born in Newport News, VA on Jan. 18, 1952, the son of the late Leon Brown and Simone Josephine Thomas. Growing up in Bradford County, Paul attended school in the Towanda, Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing School Districts. While in school, he enjoyed wrestling.