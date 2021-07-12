Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Aperol Launches RTD Aperol Spritz Cocktail In Select Markets

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s iconic orange bittersweet aperitif, Aperol, has launched an all-new, limited-release of the Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy pre-mixed cocktail – finally making its way to the US just in time for summer!. Initially available in select markets (New York, Florida and Southern California) beginning this July, the Aperol Spritz...

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aperol#Rtd#Spritz#Wine Glass#Italy#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Fever-Tree Launches Distillers Cola Nationwide For Whiskey Cocktails

Fever-Tree recently launched its new Distillers Cola, an expression designed for mixing with rum and whiskies. With what’s described as a rich, rounded and balanced taste of citrus upfront and complex spice to finish according to official tasting notes, Fever-Tree Distillers Cola is a unique recipe of naturally sourced ingredients, including:
Shoppingkentlive.news

Aldi unveils innovative cocktail selection to mark National Ice Cream Day

BBQ season is about to get into full swing with days of warm sunshine and rising temperatures predicted. To make the most of the conditions, budget supermarket Aldi has unveiled a selection of innovative cocktail recipes, uniquely combining booze and ice cream. Starting from just £1.20 a cocktail, Aldi’s trio...
BevNET.com

Ogden’s Own Distillery Launches Two New Canned Cocktail Offerings

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, continues the expansion of its popular canned cocktail line, launched earlier this year, with the addition of two more new varietals: Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic and Porter’s Whiskey Cola. Rolling out in tandem with the official arrival of summer, both new expressions represent a nod to classic mixed drinks, delivering Ogden’s Own fans crisp, refreshing and balanced carbonated options that seamlessly compliment the rest of its canned cocktail line – which includes two Five Wives Vodka varietals and two Porter’s Whiskey Liqueur choices – bringing the total size of the portfolio to six canned offerings. All expressions are officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store at 615 W. Stockman Way. Expanded distribution to Ogden’s Own customers nationwide via the brand’s retail and online partners is expected in the coming weeks.
DrinksBevNET.com

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery Launches Canned Cocktail Series

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery is excited to announce the launch of their first canned cocktails, set to release the week of July 26. Primarily known for its beer, Maplewood’s distillery has been producing award winning craft spirits using a 250L Kothe Still since 2014. The ready to drink cocktails will join Maplewood’s Spruce Gin on retail shelves throughout Illinois, with further market distribution in the near future.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Give Your Spritz a Tropical Twist With Chinola

The Aperol or Campari spritz has gone from niche Italian favorite to a staple of bars all across America, and it makes perfect sense. Made with prosecco, a densely flavored liqueur and a splash of soda water, the spritz functions equally well as an aperitif before a big meal or as a light but flavorful drink you can sip by the pool.
Drinksmintel.com

The rise of homemade cocktail and RTD alcohol drinks trend in the Chinese market

Pepper Peng is a Food and Drink Research Analyst at Mintel. Recently, there has been a new trend of cocktails in China, where food bloggers on social media platforms such as Douyin or Xiaohongshu are teaching people how to make “summer cocktails” – put a lot of different fruits, add some beer or spirits, and voila! A big bottle of delicious-looking fruit punch.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Mini Summer Aperitif Spritzes

Aperol Minis is launching just in time for Canadians to celebrate National Spritz Day on August 1st, 2021. While National Spritz Day is not a statutory holiday, Aperol wants to be part of the day's events. The iconic orange bittersweet aperitif makes for refreshing summer cocktails, including the beloved Aperol Spritz.
DrinksStar Magazine

ALDI Summer Sips: Strawberry Rosé Spritz

Stop and smell the rosé, because this week’s cocktail will have you screaming “Rosé All Day” thanks to budget-friendly ingredients from ALDI. The Strawberry Rosé Spritz by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey is a perfect marriage of wine and fruit flavors with a splash of hard seltzer to create a refreshing spritz. It’ll have you cheering “sip, sip, rosé” all summer long.
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

NEW Aperol Spritz Bar + Summertime Cocktail Programs Around San Diego

Eat + Drink A time to cool down with summertime cocktails ideal for warmer - (and all of a sudden humid?) weather imbibing. It’s that time of year in San Diego when an uptick in panic purchases of fans and portable AC units occurs. It’s also a time to cool down with summertime cocktails ideal for warmer – (and all of a sudden humid?) weather imbibing.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Spa Girls Cocktails’ Sparkling Mango RTD – Product Launch

Category – RTDs, vodka-based, 11.5%-abv Available – From this month. Location – The US, initially available in California. Spa Girls Cocktails has added a new flavour to its namesake sparkling cocktail RTD range. Sparkling Mango contains 66 calories and 2g of carbs and sugar per 3oz (8.5cl) serving. The extension...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Spritzing in Style at Aperitivo

A few summers ago, on the last afternoon of a somewhat exhausting family vacation to Europe with our young kids, I slipped through a tourist-jammed square near Florence’s Ponte Vecchio into a smaller, almost abandoned piazza just steps away. This is where I found Le Volpi e l’Uva, an enoteca whose mellow vibes belied a revelatory wine selection and subtly exquisite cuisine. For more than two hours, I did what I’d been wanting to do for weeks: just chill out, casually nibbling on dish after dish as an extremely knowledgeable server shared ever more enlightening sips, her genuine excitement growing with each delivered glass.
Food & DrinksSHAPE

The Bubbly Spritzes You'll Be Sipping On All Summer Long

Light, bright, and refreshing, a spritz is the ultimate easy-​drinking summer cocktail. It's a great way to enjoy the season's freshest flavors, and its low alcohol content makes it perfect on a warm day. "I am a huge fan of always having a spritz on a cocktail menu because it's...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Cosmo Spritz Recipe

For a libation meant to be drunk in a garden, this floral and fruity spritz is light, bright, and sure to cool off any overheated drinks lover. Frozen cranberries and a slice of fresh grapefruit make for a stunning presentation. Ingredients. 1.25 ounces St. George Citrus Vodka. 0.25 ounce Cointreau.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Salt Point Canned Cocktail Co’s Salt Point Margarita – Product Launch

Location – The US, available online as well as in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington. Price – SRP of US$4.99 per 35.5cl can, $17.99 per four-pack. California’s Salt Point Canned Cocktail Co has added a Tequila-based variant to its namesake line of...
Tennessee StateBevNET.com

RancH2O Launches Great Tasting Premium Canned Cocktails In Tennessee

RancH2O brings four great tasting premium canned cocktails to Tennessee including authentic Ranch Water, Classic Marg, Vodka Soda with cranberry, and its newest release, Gin Fizz with lime. Big in flavor and low in sugar and carbs, each can is only 150 calories and a proud 6.5% to 7.0% ABV. Perfect for every season and any reason, the Texas-based brand champions good times, great conversations, and long-lasting friendships with its mantra “kick back and stay awhile.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy