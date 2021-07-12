Aperol Launches RTD Aperol Spritz Cocktail In Select Markets

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, continues the expansion of its popular canned cocktail line, launched earlier this year, with the addition of two more new varietals: Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic and Porter’s Whiskey Cola. Rolling out in tandem with the official arrival of summer, both new expressions represent a nod to classic mixed drinks, delivering Ogden’s Own fans crisp, refreshing and balanced carbonated options that seamlessly compliment the rest of its canned cocktail line – which includes two Five Wives Vodka varietals and two Porter’s Whiskey Liqueur choices – bringing the total size of the portfolio to six canned offerings. All expressions are officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store at 615 W. Stockman Way. Expanded distribution to Ogden’s Own customers nationwide via the brand’s retail and online partners is expected in the coming weeks.