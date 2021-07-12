Nova Easy Kombucha Launches New High-Performance Kombucha Duo
“We’re really excited to add POWER and RECOVERY kombuchas to our non-alcoholic portfolio,” says Tiago Carneiro, Owner/Founder of Nova Easy Kombucha. “Our team works incredibly hard to ensure our products are all-natural and made with only high-quality ingredients, and this duo is no different. We wanted to provide health-conscious consumers with an all-natural, low-sugar option as opposed to those energy and recovery drinks on the market today, which are packed with sugars and preservatives.”www.bevnet.com
