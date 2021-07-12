CBS Drops Fall 2021 Premiere Dates for NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods and More

We still have just under two months to go until the NCIS season 19 premiere airs on CBS, but we can pass along some news now pertaining to filming!. In a new post on Twitter, Christopher J. Waild (who wrote this particular episode) confirms that episode 1 is officially in the can from a production point of view. Sure, there is still work that remains from an editing/sound point of view, but this is the latest stepping stone to getting the show back on the air. It is also nice to have confirmation that Waild’s episode is, in fact, going to be the premiere — sometimes NCIS films episodes out of order for a wide array of reasons.