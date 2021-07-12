Cancel
How Khloé Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson Following Their Latest Split

Khloé Kardashian has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson for several years now. Though they have history and share a child together, the pair’s relationship is anything but stable. Since they started dating in 2016, Thompson has cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star more than once. Though she’s forgiven him for being unfaithful, the NBA player keeps going back to his cheating ways, which was the reason for their latest split in June 2021.

