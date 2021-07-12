How Khloé Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson Following Their Latest Split

She is probably well on her way to processing everything! In Khloé Kardashian’s (37) love life, things have been going pretty much for a few months now. After a supposed engagement with her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson (30), it was said again at the end of June that everything is over and over. But obviously, the entrepreneur does not have too much to nibble on this separation: Khloé shares a few lines on the net that make fans sit up and take notice!