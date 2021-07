GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he’s still reviewing new Centers For Disease Control guidance recommending that even fully vaccinated people use face masks indoors in areas where COVID transmission is substantial or high. He said it’s a “big decision” and would have more to say at a later date. Back in May, the CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. But that position has changed due to the highly contagious Delta variant, which research has shown can also be spread by vaccinated people in some cases. Reporters asked Baker at an environmental infrastructure event...