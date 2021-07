Gamescom has announced the first batch of companies confirmed for the annual gaming convention, with 19 names coming to the online events scheduled for August 25-27. Big names coming to the event include Xbox and Bandai Namco--both of whom also appeared at E3 2021 in June--as well as E3 holdouts Activision and Electronic Arts. The list also includes Bethesda Softworks separately from Xbox despite the two having merged, implying a separate presence for the Deathloop publisher during the show. The full list of participants is below.