Whittemore-Prescott head coach’s move is ‘big win’ for John Glenn football

By Lee Thompson
MLive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – Tommy Atkinson didn’t get the job he interviewed for at John Glenn. But he clearly made an impression. Although he was bypassed for the head coaching position in February, Atkinson remained on the radar with the John Glenn administration and football program. On Monday, he was brought on board as director of virtual learning and associate head football coach, pending school board approval.

