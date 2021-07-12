Cancel
My Hero Academia Secretly Spoils My Villain Academia Arc Ending With Newest Episode

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia secretly spoiled the ending for its next villain focused arc, My Villain Academia, with the newest episode of Season 5! The fifth season of the anime had made a major change to the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as it jumped ahead to the Endeavor Agency arc to start the second cour. This was notably an arc that took place after the events of the Meta Liberation Army arc (colloquially known as the "My Villain Academia" arc among fans), and previous episodes had hinted that this was the case with a mysterious event alluded to in Deika City.

ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia Season 5 Anime's English Dub Casts Ben Diskin as Skeptic

Funimation announced on Friday that Ben Diskin will play Skeptic of the Meta Liberation Army in the English dub of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime. Funimation stated it will reveal the dub cast for the other members of the Meta Liberation Army at a later date. The staff of the anime revealed the Japanese cast for five of the group's members earlier this month.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Prepping a Special Mini Chapter

My Hero Academia is on the top of its game this year, and that is true on every front. From its TV show to the manga and beyond, the franchise is expanding in big ways right now. And thanks to a new report, fans know they are likely getting a special My Hero Academia one-shot before much longer.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares New Bakugo And Todoroki Figure Designs

Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki have been two of the most popular characters that were introduced in UA Academy's Class 1-A since My Hero Academia debuted, and two new figure designs released via ART FX J are two of the most amazing recreations of the young crime fighters to date. With the two young heroes recently earning their provisional hero licenses, the world has opened up to them and their quest to better harness the powers granted to them by their Quirks continues as the villains of the series continue to amass power to destroy hero society.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Toga's New Look

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Meets the ICU in Boruto's New Episode Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently pitted the young ninjas of Team 7 against the cult leader Boro, one of the strongest members of the Kara Organization, in an attempt to save the life of the Seventh Hokage, and a new spoiler preview shows that the rescue mission might have been a success. With Naruto and Sasuke battling, and subsequently losing, to the leader of Kara in Jigen, even with the rescue mission being a success, it's clear that the Hidden Leaf Village and those ninjas who live within it are far from free of danger.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Overflows With Action In New Movie Trailer

In a few weeks, the Japanese fans of the manga My Hero Academia will have an unmissable date. The third film based on the popular saga is released, World Heroes Mission, which, as on previous occasions, will also adopt 2D animation as a style. The premiere in Japan is getting closer and closer, so a new and impressive trailer has just been distributed for its debut in theaters, which will take place on August 6.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals When Endeavor Agency Arc Will End

My Hero Academia has revealed when the Endeavor Agency arc will come to an end in its fifth season! The anime has thrown fans of Kohei Horikoshi's manga for a loop as it surprisingly swapped the final two arcs of the fifth season so that now the Endeavor Agency arc takes place before the fan favorite and villain centric arc, Meta Liberation Army. Even with this swap in place, it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the villains in full action once more because the Endeavor Agency arc honestly isn't that long at all.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 17 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Internship season is in on My Hero Academia Season 5 and as they prepare for impending doom, the heroes are doing their very best to make sure they would be able to go up against the threat that the villains have on the city. Episode 17 is about to arrive so have the release date and time set on your countdown now so as not to miss anything!
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 17 are available now. Todoroki Household Welcomes You

Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 17 are available now. Todoroki Household Welcomes You. The interns at Endeavor’s hero agency are putting in long hours and completing the duties that have been given to them. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 17, Endeavor invites Deku, Bakugou, and the others to his residence (Episode 105). “The Hellish Todoroki Family” is the title of the new episode.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Todoroki Family Dinner With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator is celebrating the Todoroki Family dinner in Season 5's newest episode with a fun new sketch! Following a brief detour tying the events of the Endeavor Agency arc to the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, the fifth season of the anime is now right back into the thick of things as the newest episode continues to explore Endeavor and how he's trying to make things right with the rest of his family. This leads to quite the awkward moment involving Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as well, and the original series creator decided to celebrate.

