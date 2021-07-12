My Hero Academia Secretly Spoils My Villain Academia Arc Ending With Newest Episode
My Hero Academia secretly spoiled the ending for its next villain focused arc, My Villain Academia, with the newest episode of Season 5! The fifth season of the anime had made a major change to the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as it jumped ahead to the Endeavor Agency arc to start the second cour. This was notably an arc that took place after the events of the Meta Liberation Army arc (colloquially known as the "My Villain Academia" arc among fans), and previous episodes had hinted that this was the case with a mysterious event alluded to in Deika City.comicbook.com
