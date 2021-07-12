Cancel
Longhorns Mike Antico Selected In Eighth Round Of MLB Draft

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dt2Bn_0aunVMIh00

Since the initial, selection of Ty Madden in round one, the Texas Longhorns have been unexpectedly quiet in the 2021 MLB Draft.

On Monday, that finally changed, when outfielder Mike Antico was selected with the 241st overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth round of the draft.

A redshirt senior out of Colts Neck high school in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Antico was one of the Longhorns' most reliable players all season long, helping Texas reach the College World Series semi-finals against Mississippi State.

In 65 games with the Longhorns this season, Antico finished with 63 hits in 231 at-bats, scoring 69 runs and driving in 47 RBI, with 63 walks.

Antico also ended the season with a batting average of .273, hitting 16 doubles, two triples, and 10 home runs.

In the postseason, Antico was clutch for the Longhorns, ending the year on a 9-game hit streak that included eight RBI

This was Antico's first season with the Longhorns, after transferring to the 40 Acres as a graduate transfer from St. Johns, where he was a career .337 hitter.

State
New Jersey State
#Mlb Draft#College World Series#The Texas Longhorns#Mlb Draft#241st#The St Louis Cardinals#Colts Neck
