Red Cross offering incentives to donors to address 'severe blood shortage'

By Alan Scaia
Audacy
Audacy
 16 days ago

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” as hospitals deal with an increase in traumas and other injuries while donations remain low as a result of the pandemic.

