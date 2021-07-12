Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Scooter Braun Separates From Wife Amid Erika Jayne Affair Rumors

By Allisun
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MnvO_0aunUet200

For once we get to talk about Erika Jayne and it has nothing to do with widows and orphans . It could have to do with interestingly-timed dissolutions of marriage with a man who answers to what old people ride around on in the grocery store. Thus far on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , we know Erika dumped broke Tom Girardi when he lost all of his cashola . If you ask Erika, it’s because Tom was unfaithful , which did not appear to bother her until his assets were frozen .

Despite possibly being compliant in Tom’s embezzlement , at some point Erika will want to find a new sponsor man. In the past EJ has been linked to her Dancing with the Stars partner as well as music manager Scooter Braun. EJ addressed these rumors on RHOBH and put them to bed. Welp, now old Scoot has left his wife and the timing has some folks wondering if Erika will soon reveal a new record label man in her life.

About 8 months ago, the internet graced us with some rumors and your favorite never-gonna-be-a-housewife-no-matter-what Dana Wilkey fanned the flames. Dana received a DM and posted it to her Instagram alleging Erika has a side-gig as a dominatrix. Coincidentally, after relocating to a new home, unconfirmed reports also claimed Erika secretly messaged neighbor Armie Hammer who might enjoy sexual proclivities of an alternative nature. Scooter’s name was mentioned in Dana’s post, and that was the first we heard about EJ and Scoot being seen by people who signed an NDA…

On the last episode of RHOBH , Erika was asked about the rumor mill and who the tabloids think she’s sleeping with. She denied hooking up with Gleb Savchenko from DWTS and also denied playing smacky face with Scooter. And she most definitely was not seen going into a sex shop with him. Scoot and Yael Cohen Braun have seemingly parted ways and EJ does not have time for another scandal. Not for nothing, calling yourself “Scooter” at the age of 40 is definitely a choice . According to Page Six , the music mogul split from his wife after seven years of wedded bliss. Fun Fact: Yael is the founder of the Fuck Cancer charity, which is impressive.

RELATED: Erika Jayne Posts (And Deletes) Texts From Tom Girardi’s Alleged Mistress

You may know Scooter’s name (government name, Scott Braun) from any Taylor Swift fans currently looking to fulfill a vendetta . Or you might have heard Scoot is involved in a $200 million legal dispute over a private equity fund. Aw, maybe he has something in common with Erika after all! A source not identified as Mikey Minden advised Page Six EJ met Scooter with Tom years ago at a political event and haven’t seen each other since, which is highly plausible. It’s also highly plausible this rumor will keep getting legs because breaking up a marriage in the media is better than stealing from burn victims.

Whether or not EJ has someone strapped to a whipping post and gets $500 per lash is no one’s business. If she wants to go full 50 Shades of Neigh and call people Trigger, that’s great as long as money isn’t being taken from innocent clients Tom screwed over . Erika maintains her denial about being involved with anyone romantically, paddles or otherwise. It’s unlikely Scooter’s marriage is over because of EJ, despite interesting timing. But if Yael creates a nonprofit foundation called Fuck Erika, the mystery will be over.

RELATED: Erika Jayne Faces More Troubles For Doxxing Tom Girard’s Alleged Mistress, Justice Tricia A. Bigelow

TELL US- ARE THE SCOOTER AND ERIKA RUMORS TRUE? IS THIS DRAMA MEANT TO DEFLECT FROM ERIKA’S LEGAL ISSUES? DO YOU BELIEVE ERIKA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Scooter Braun Separates From Wife Amid Erika Jayne Affair Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
261
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Widows And Orphans#Rhobh#Dm#Nda#Fuck Cancer Charity#Trigger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Lisa Rinna says Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick is a 'WTF moment'

Amelia Hamlin's mum, Lisa Rinna, just got real about her daughter's relationship with Scott Disick, calling things between the couple a "WTF moment." On last night's (June 30) episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa opened up to her friends about her initial reaction to the relationship. "It's a what the f*** moment. You're like, what the f***?" Lisa said to costar Erika Jayne, "She's 19 and he's 37 with three kids."
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Erika Jayne picks up pizza at home in Versace robe

Erika Jayne wrapped up in a fluffy white Versace robe ($595) and Alexander Wang pool slides ($250) as she picked up pizza and soda for a night in at home. The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 50, stepped out makeup-free, wearing sunglasses and pulling her hair back in a bun.
CelebritiesPage Six

How Yolanda Hadid helped Erika discover Tom’s alleged infidelity

Yolanda Hadid may not be a “Housewife” anymore, but she’s still helping the ladies in Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne claimed that she “never” looked through hubby Tom Girardi’s phone until she saw Hadid go through a divorce with David Foster in 2015 — which helped Jayne discover that Girardi had allegedly been having a “years-long” affair.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Erika Jayne Reacts to Missing Lawsuit Money, Threatens Sutton Stracke on RHOBH

"You ever call me a liar again, I'm coming for you," says Erika -- after Sutton wonders if they've all been "duped." As the current season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" rolls forward, it's very clear Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi and the former couple's legal issues will become the focal point of its upcoming episodes.
CelebritiesPage Six

Lisa Rinna calls Camille Grammer-Meyer an ‘a–hole’ for Erika Jayne shade

Lisa Rinna called Camille Grammar-Meyer an “a–hole” after the former “RHOBH” star shaded Erika Jayne on social media. “Oh someone needs some attention ok sweetie..#YouAreStillAnA–holeOnTwitter,” Rinna, 58, commented in response to Grammer-Meyer insinuating that Jayne’s waterworks in the latest episode of the Bravo show were fake. “We filmed in the...
LotteryCinema Blend

New Court Documents Now Claiming Real Housewvies' Erika Jayne Owes A Huge Amount Of Money In Alleged Asset Hiding

For months, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has become increasingly entangled in her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal troubles. He and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are accused of embezzling millions of dollars from clients and business partners, and now face Chapter 7 bankruptcy. By proxy, Erika Jayne has been investigated as to her knowledge or potential participation in the alleged crimes. In the latest update, court documents claim that the reality star actually owes a substantial amount of money as a result of her supposed asset hiding.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues

The heat is being turned up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, reportedly withheld $26 million dollars in settlement funds from his clients. The RHOBH star filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020. It was later alleged that the divorce was simply a way to hide assets. […] The post Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Slash Price on Los Angeles Mansion Amid Ongoing Legal Woes

Moving on. Erika Jayne and estranged husband Tom Girardi initially listed their massive California mansion for $13 million in May, but they’ve since reduced the price. The Bravo personality, 50, and the former attorney, 82, previously shared the estate prior to listing it for sale earlier this year amid their ongoing divorce and legal proceedings. The property is currently listed by the Compass agency for $9.9 million, which is down more than $3 million from their original asking price.
Traffic Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Erika Jayne says Tom Girardi was unconscious after car crash

Erika Jayne believed that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was unwell for years following a disastrous 2017 car wreck. The reality star, 50, made the shocking revelation during a group dinner at Kyle Richards’ home on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” confessing to the women that she did not tell them the truth about the accident that left Girardi, now 82, unconscious for 12 hours.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

Scooter Braun Divorces Wife Yael After 7 Years of Marriage

Despite early reports that the couple's break was a temporary separation, music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of 7 years, Yael Cohen Braun. E! News obtained legal documents that Braun filed with the Los Angeles courts on Wednesday, July 21, that revealed that Braun was asking for joint custody of their three children — Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2 — and agrees to pay spousal support. An insider told E! News that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Comments / 3

Community Policy