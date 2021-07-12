Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 16 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcSGW_0aunUbEr00

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push for Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.

The effort , “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People Act,” an elections overhaul that passed in the House with the backing of Democrats but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate .

Advocates also want the restoration of the Voting Rights Act, which was gutted in a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision, and an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

On Monday, the campaign focused on a massive call-in to every member of the Senate.

“This is not just a Black civil rights issue,” Bishop William J. Barber II, the co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, said. “It’s also an issue for everyone who cares about democracy. Our democracy is at stake.”

Barber called on President Joe Biden to travel to Arizona and West Virginia to make the case for ending the filibuster in order to pass voting-rights legislation. Two Senate Democrats, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, have publicly voiced their opposition to eliminating the filibuster, a Senate procedural requirement that a bill meet a 60-vote threshold to advance rather than a simple majority.

“Which side are you on?” Barber asked, referring to Sinema and Manchin. “What is happening in the Senate is an attack not just on Black people, but on everyone, especially poor and low-wage people, and on democracy itself.”

Throughout the year, Democrats have held multiple hearings on voting rights, with the most recent one about the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” named in honor of Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman who died last year.

The  act would restore a pre-clearance formula set by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The pre-clearance formula required states with a history of discriminatory voting laws to secure federal approval before making any changes to voting laws.

According to the Brennan Center , as of May, Republican legislators have introduced 389 bills with restrictive voting provisions in 48 states. Of those, 22 bills have been enacted, with 61 bills in 18 states still pending.

Barber also urged the president to visit Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to pass a restrictive voting law. State Democrats are planning to flee the state for several weeks to prevent a quorum to block the special assembly.

Activists are making their way to Washington to lobby congressional Democrats to pass the “For the People Act.”

The Biden administration has raised concerns about states passing restrictive voting laws and recently Justice Department filed suit against Georgia’s new law.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Democratic National Committee will spend $25 million to protect voting rights.

The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

541
Followers
526
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Black People#House#Republicans#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Brennan Center#Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort as a growing number of states legalize cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the […] The post Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘The Big Lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times PHILADELPHIA —Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide. “It’s up to all of us to protect that right – […] The post ‘The Big Lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House expects to vote next week on expanding PFAS regulations on toxic chemicals in drinking water

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—Members of Congress and Biden administration officials at a conference on Wednesday outlined how they’re attempting to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water—including an upcoming vote in the U.S. House. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, a former top environmental official in North Carolina, said the agency is currently in the process of regulating two of […] The post U.S. House expects to vote next week on expanding PFAS regulations on toxic chemicals in drinking water appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Leading GOP Lawmaker Calls Biden More Dangerous Than Obama

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner reports one leading Republican congressman’s assessment of Biden administration policies. Longtime Rep. Kevin Brady said that the Democratic agenda under President Joe Biden is far more extreme than when Barack Obama was president. The Texas Republican, who is the top Republican on the House...
Presidential ElectionCourthouse News Service

Justice Department warns states to follow federal election laws

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Justice Department issued a warning to states on Wednesday that they must comply with federal election laws, as some states continue to ramp up their reviews of the 2020 presidential election and make legislative changes ostensibly aimed at preventing voter fraud. “The right of all eligible...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

To protect voting rights, centrist Dem backs filibuster exception

On the surface, proponents of federal voting rights protections appear to have two paths toward success. The first is finding 10 Senate Republicans so opposed to the GOP's anti-voting crusade that they'll ignore their own party's leaders, link arms with Democrats, and shield the franchise. The second is scrapping the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Warner backing 'small carve-out' on filibuster for voting rights

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Sunday that he would back a “small carve-out” on the filibuster for voting rights legislation. “I don’t want the Senate to become like the House, but I do believe when it comes to voting rights, when it comes to that basic right to exercise and participate in democracy, I get very worried what's happening in some of these states where they are actually penalizing, saying if you give somebody water waiting in line to vote, or in states like Texas where they are seeing a local government can overcome the results of a local election, that is not democracy,” Warner told host Martha MacCallum on “Fox News Sunday.”
ElectionsPark Rapids Enterprise

COMMENTS ON CONGRESS: The fight over voting rights

Call me naive, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. Sure, I know that plenty of people like to flip the classic Clausewitz quote and say that politics is war by other means. All’s fair, etc., they insist. But the...
Georgia StateNew York Post

Georgia Democratic congressman arrested in voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and eight others were arrested Thursday after they took part in a voting rights protest that illegally blocked the door of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. Johnson, 66, who has represented a majority-African American district east of Atlanta since 2007, tweeted that he was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CBC honors Black women advocates amid voting rights battle

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Wednesday honored Black women who have been on the front lines organizing and protesting amid a battle to get Democrats’ voting rights legislation passed. “We know throughout our history Black people had to fight for everything that we have gotten in this country, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy