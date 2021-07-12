On The Money: Democrats closing in on massive infrastructure deal, but battle brews over tax hikes | What to know about the new child tax credit payments

© Greg Nash

THE BIG DEAL—Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill: Senate Democrats indicated on Monday that they are close to a deal on a budget resolution that will pave the way for them to pass a sweeping, multi-trillion infrastructure bill along party lines later this year.

“The Senate Budget Committee is close to finalizing a budget resolution which will allow the Senate to move forward with the remaining parts of the American jobs and families plan,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, referring to President Biden 's two infrastructure proposals.

Schumer’s comments, made on the Senate floor, come as lawmakers are returning to Washington and the Senate leader is expected to meet as soon as Monday evening with a key group of Democrats to try to lock down the budget resolution.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a member of the Budget panel, declined to comment on reports that Democrats are looking at a price tag of between $3 trillion and $4 trillion for their reconciliation package but indicated they could soon be ready to share details.

Senate Democrats are vowing to vote during this work period, tentatively scheduled to last through the first week of August, on both the budget resolution that green-lights reconciliation and the smaller bipartisan deal that would spend $1.2 trillion over eight years on infrastructure.

Brewing battle over tax hikes to test Democratic unity: Even so, a brewing battle over tax policy is starting to heat up as lawmakers return to Washington for a crucial work period—when both of those issues converge.

Schumer and Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have discussed a $6 trillion reconciliation package that would include $2.4 trillion in tax increases and legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs that would save the federal government an estimated $600 billion over 10 years.

Moderate Democrats, however, have raised concerns about various elements of Biden’s $2.39 trillion tax plan.

What you need to know about the new monthly child tax credit payments: Millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the IRS on Thursday, following the enactment of President Biden’s coronavirus relief law that included an expansion of the child tax credit.

The $1.9 trillion relief measure from March increases the credit amount for 2021 and directs the IRS to make periodic advance payments of the credit through the end of the year so that families receive funds in installments rather than in a lump sum when they file their tax returns in 2022.

Democrats say the expanded tax credit will help to substantially reduce child poverty, and the monthly payments will help families cover important expenses as they occur.

Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass legislation later this year to make the one-year expansion of the credit permanent.

Here’s what you need to know about the monthly child tax credit payments—including how much they are, how long they’ll last, and what you need to do to get them—from The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda.

EU delaying work on digital tax proposal amid global talks: The European Union (EU) is delaying its work on a proposal for a digital tax, as it and other major economies around the world seek to reach a final agreement on a global tax overhaul by October.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said in a statement Monday that the EU is focused on a successful conclusion of the multilateral tax discussions.

“For this reason, we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy as a new EU own resource during this period,” the spokesperson said.

The background: The EU announcement comes after finance officials in the Group of 20 (G-20) on Saturday endorsed key aspects of an international tax framework aimed at addressing tax challenges of the digital economy.

G-20 members, including the EU and the United States, are aiming to finalize a detailed implementation plan by October.

U.S. policymakers have raised concerns about the EU’s work on a digital tax while the multilateral tax discussions are advancing. The U.S. has opposed jurisdictions acting unilaterally to impose digital taxes, arguing that they unfairly target American companies.

