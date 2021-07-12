Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Benton County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 800 PM EDT /700 PM CDT/. * At 557 PM EDT /457 PM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, especially across far northeastern portions of Benton County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fowler, Remington, Wadena and Swanington. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.