Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vigo by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Parke; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Parke County in west central Indiana Central Vigo County in west central Indiana * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 554 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain has fallen in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Terre Haute, Rockville, West Terre Haute, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Rosedale, North Terre Haute, Indiana State University, Fontanet and Pimento.alerts.weather.gov
