Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey East central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 557 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Milford to near Green Pond, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Riverdale, Green Pond, Pequannock Township, Lake Telemark and Highland Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 47 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 45 and 54. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH