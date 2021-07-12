Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morris; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey East central Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 557 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from West Milford to near Green Pond, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Riverdale, Green Pond, Pequannock Township, Lake Telemark and Highland Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 47 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 45 and 54. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
Butler, NJ
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy