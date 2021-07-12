Cancel
Crawford County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Washington by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Crawford County in south central Indiana Northwestern Harrison County in south central Indiana Eastern Orange County in south central Indiana Northeastern Perry County in south central Indiana Western Washington County in south central Indiana * Until 845 PM EDT /745 PM CDT/. * At 536 PM EDT /436 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include English, Carefree Town, Mount Pleasant, Stampers Creek, Marengo, Milltown, Leopold, Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg and Livonia.

