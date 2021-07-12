Judgement Series Facing Retirement After PC Release Conflict

Apogee Entertainment revealed this week that they finally have a release date for Residual, as the game will come out on September 9th. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, this is a survival platformer from the minds of developer OrangePixel, that will hurl you into a galaxy where no two planets are alike, as they create a new planet every time you start and creates a brand new challenge for you to overcome each time. With a character of your own choosing, no less, as you will be trying to survive in a harsh environment (with a little robot friend). You can read more about it below as we wait another month and a half for the game to come out on PC and all three major consoles.