Judgement Series Facing Retirement After PC Release Conflict
A recent hire is putting SEGA's Judgement series in jeopardy after a lengthy disagreement over PC release rights. SEGA's latest installment in its Yakuza spin-off series, Judgement, managed to sign major Japanese celebrity Takuya Kimura to star in the upcoming Lost Judgement game. Unfortunately, acquiring this supernova of star power might be the franchise's undoing, as the developers behind the title and Kimura's talent agents seem unable to reach a consensus regarding the platform release list.www.dbltap.com
