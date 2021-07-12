Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Judgement Series Facing Retirement After PC Release Conflict

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent hire is putting SEGA's Judgement series in jeopardy after a lengthy disagreement over PC release rights. SEGA's latest installment in its Yakuza spin-off series, Judgement, managed to sign major Japanese celebrity Takuya Kimura to star in the upcoming Lost Judgement game. Unfortunately, acquiring this supernova of star power might be the franchise's undoing, as the developers behind the title and Kimura's talent agents seem unable to reach a consensus regarding the platform release list.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuya Kimura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Pc Game#Judgement#Sega#Japanese#Johnny Associates#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesGematsu

Button City for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC launches August 10

Button City will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam on August 10, developer Subliminal announced. It will support English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese language options. As previously announced, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will follow at a later date to be announced. Here...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

GigaBash Kaiju/Mecha Title Releases On PC And PS4 In Early 2022

Malaysia-based independent video game developer Passion Republic Games has announced that their indie kaiju/mecha brawler, GigaBash, will be coming to PC and the PlayStation 4 console in early 2022. The Steam Store and Epic Games Store will be updated with the game's information as of PAX Online East 2021, which runs from July 15th to July 18th.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Lawn Mowing Simulator Releases August 10th on PC and Xbox

We’ve had a real estate flipping sim, a PC building simulator, and all manner of driving sims, so it was only a matter of time before developers tapped into gamers’ penchant for taking on real-world tasks in virtual form and pushed out a sim channeling the oddly satisfying task of maintaining a prim lawn. And, we don’t have long to wait. Indeed, publisher Curve Digital and Skyhook Games announced today that Lawn Mowing Simulator releases on August 10th, 2021, for PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

PC demo released for SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

KOEI Tecmo has released a PC demo for SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 on Steam. As such, PC gamers can test this new SAMURAI WARRIORS game prior to its official launch. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 takes place after the end of the Onin War, during the Sengoku period. The game tells the story of two military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. This title includes various eras from this period, including the younger years of Nobunaga and the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honno-ji Incident.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dodgeball Academia Receives Early August Release Date on Consoles and PC

Humble Games announced that the Pocket Trap-developed sports RPG Dodgeball Academia will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam and Humble Store on August 5, 2021. The publisher also released a new trailer highlighting gameplay and narrative. Viewers get the chance to understand the dodgeball-centric world...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Weird West set for Fall 2021 release on Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Devolver Digital has announced that western themed action RPG Weird West will launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in ‘Fall 2021’ with a new trailer. First revealed at the tail end of 2019, the game is made by WolfEye Studios, the development team headed up by Raphael Colantonio from Arkane who worked on Prey and Dishonored. Described as a “dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West” that mixes cowboys with creatures from myth and legend.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Road 96 gets a Nintendo Switch and PC release date

Procedural road trip adventure Road 96 is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next month. Independent studio DigixArt – notable for Valiant Hearts and Memories Retold – has confirmed that Road 96 will be released on August 16, 2021. The game is initially set for release via the Nintendo eShop, Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Lost Judgement trailer ‘Detective’s Toolkit’ released from SEGA

Check out that trailer below. Enjoy the official details as well. Today, SEGA released a new Lost Judgment trailer titled The Detective’s Toolkit. Throughout the trailer you’ll be able to spot several new gadgets and techniques that the main character, Takayuki Yagami, will have at his disposal during the series’ toughest string of detective cases yet. Tools like the Noise Amp, Signal Detector and more can be used to gather evidence while the fluffy Detective Dog acts as the perfect fur partner to sniff out clues. Of course players can also expect an expanded combat system for when there are no other options.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Marvel Future Revolution PC Release Date - What We Know About A PC Launch

Netmarble has announced that it is working on Marvel Future Revolution a mobile, open-world RPG that gives players the chance to control multiple iconic super heroes in their struggle to save Earth. Marvel has been a household name in the realm of comic books for decades now but has also tested video game waters in the past, which is why many fans are curious about the title's PC release date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Releases On Pc & Console

Tate Multimedia has officially released Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition this morning for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The game had already been released onto Nintendo Switch, now you can snag what is the most complete version of the game on every other console as well as Steam and GOG. You can check out the latest trailer for it down below.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Pokemon Unite PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC release date?

Pokemon Unite is an accessible MOBA out now on Nintendo Switch and coming soon to mobile. Since the game is already breaking convention, might it also launch on additional console platforms? Here’s the need-to-know info on a Pokemon Unite PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC release date.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tetragon Will Be Released On PC & Console Mid-August

Buka Entertainment and Cafundo Creative Studio revealed this week that they will be releasing Tetragon on PC and consoles next month. This is a brand new puzzle adventure title that will have you seeking out the secrets within the woods. But will you find what you're looking for before being swallowed up by the woods around you? If you'd like to test the game out, you're in luck, as there is a free demo available now featuring the first chapter on on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Video GamesGematsu

GRID Legends announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced GRID Legends for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Origin). It will launch in 2022. “GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said GRID Legends...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Residual Will Be Released For Consoles & PC On September 9th

Apogee Entertainment revealed this week that they finally have a release date for Residual, as the game will come out on September 9th. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, this is a survival platformer from the minds of developer OrangePixel, that will hurl you into a galaxy where no two planets are alike, as they create a new planet every time you start and creates a brand new challenge for you to overcome each time. With a character of your own choosing, no less, as you will be trying to survive in a harsh environment (with a little robot friend). You can read more about it below as we wait another month and a half for the game to come out on PC and all three major consoles.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

3D Action Platformer ‘Recompile’ Gets PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC Release Date

Dear Villagers announced that the Phigames-developed 3D action platformer, Recompile, will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on August 19, 2021. Recompile puts players through numerous challenges as they navigate a 3D platforming world and take on powerful enemies while utilizing an environment physics-based hacking mechanic. Throughout the game, players will unlock new abilities that include time dilation and jetpack flight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy