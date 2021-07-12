Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

Midnight Madness returns to build connection between Fredericksburg youth and city leaders

By Taft Coghill
Free Lance-Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFredericksburg teenagers were shuttered in their homes for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they’re eager to reunite. That was apparent this past Friday night when teenagers scurried into Walker–Grant Middle School for “Midnight Madness,” which actually kicked off at 8 p.m. For 2 1/2 hours, city students in grades 7–12 played pickup basketball, video games and card games and ate pizza and other snacks.

