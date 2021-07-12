How Courtney McClellan Mocks the Mock Trial

Since its founding in 1985, the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) has adjudicated thousands of imaginary legal cases in the fictional state of Midlands. College students—many of them preparing for careers in law—compete in variations on courtroom scenarios taken from “case packets” written and distributed by the organization. In text slides from her three-channel video Midlands, which premiered in New York at SculptureCenter’s annual “In Practice” program in 2018, Atlanta-based artist Courtney McClellan described the eponymous fictional state with a series of paradoxical yet matter-of-fact phrases: MIDLANDS OCCUPIES NO LAND OR TERRITORY. MIDLANDS IS GOVERNED BY US FEDERAL LAW. . . . IN MIDLANDS, ALL EVIDENCE MUST BE BELIEVED TO BE TRUE. ALL EVIDENCE IS FABRICATED.