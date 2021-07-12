Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How Courtney McClellan Mocks the Mock Trial

By Logan Lockner
Posted by 
Art in America
Art in America
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since its founding in 1985, the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) has adjudicated thousands of imaginary legal cases in the fictional state of Midlands. College students—many of them preparing for careers in law—compete in variations on courtroom scenarios taken from “case packets” written and distributed by the organization. In text slides from her three-channel video Midlands, which premiered in New York at SculptureCenter’s annual “In Practice” program in 2018, Atlanta-based artist Courtney McClellan described the eponymous fictional state with a series of paradoxical yet matter-of-fact phrases: MIDLANDS OCCUPIES NO LAND OR TERRITORY. MIDLANDS IS GOVERNED BY US FEDERAL LAW. . . . IN MIDLANDS, ALL EVIDENCE MUST BE BELIEVED TO BE TRUE. ALL EVIDENCE IS FABRICATED.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 0

Art in America

Art in America

869
Followers
430
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amta#Sculpturecenter#Midlands#Midlands#Legal Simulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ken Starr waged 'scorched-earth' campaign to drop federal case against Epstein: book

Ken Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general perhaps best known for investigating former President Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, reportedly waged a "scorched-earth" campaign to persuade federal prosecutors to drop their sex-trafficking case against now-deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The claim comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown's new...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Law & Crime

Immediately After ‘Kraken’ Sanctions Hearing, Lin Wood Posted a Video Snippet of Zoom Court. The Judge ‘Absolutely Prohibited’ Any Recordings.

A rambunctious, roughly six-hour hearing to determine whether to sanction every lawyer who joined the “Kraken” legal offensive in Michigan did not go well for those lawyers on Monday. Lin Wood’s defiant post on Telegram immediate after may have made things even worse. Despite being one of the most visible...
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

Road Hard: Kit Keith at William Shearburn Gallery

Of the fifty letter-size drawings of women’s faces in “I Live Alone,” only a few bear text. “Content,” states one, the letters articulating the neckline of a slightly dizzy visage. “Road Hard,” says another, the hair neat, mouth firm, and face sharply rendered. On each piece, Kit Keith has delicately applied small, watery strokes of black acrylic to dimpled onion skin stationery, a found material bearing the letterhead of a bygone Missouri circuit court judge as well as the official state seal and a St. Louis address. Produced daily over the course of three months, these direct, unlabored pieces feel diaristic; missives from the isolation of the pandemic, they also evince a mind familiar with self-assessment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy