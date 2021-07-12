How to Create a Perfect Data Strategy
Nowadays, companies aim to increase their profits by building an artificial intelligence solution using their data. However, since they often do not have perfect data strategies in place, they do not succeed in their mission. The data strategy has four main pillars: Value, Collection, Architecture, and Governance. I described the data strategy at How to Create a Data Strategy for Your Organization. I have seen common mistakes across companies aiming to create data strategies. In this article, I want to describe best practices to build a data strategy and explain lessons that I learned through some real-world scenarios.towardsdatascience.com
