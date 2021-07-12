Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

London police say 86 arrested around Euro 2020 soccer final

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8BTV_0aunU72Q00
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Fans gather for Italy v England - London, Britain - July 12, 2021 Police officers stand guard as fans gather after Italy won the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British police have so far arrested a total of 86 people during and following Sunday's Euro 2020 soccer final between Italy and England, they said on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said offences ranged from public order offences to actual bodily harm (ABH), drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Some 53 of the arrests were at Wembley Stadium, where supporters clashed with each other and officials, breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter area before the start of the match, which Italy won on penalties. read more

The Met said 19 officers received injuries.

“Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build up to last night’s final," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor.

“However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers."

England's Football Association (FA) said it will conduct a full review into Sunday's security breach.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#British Police#The Metropolitan Police#Euros#Football Association#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
CBS News

Police make arrests over racist abuse of England's Black soccer stars

London — Four people have been arrested as part of a hate crime investigation into racist abuse directed at members of the England national soccer team, British police said Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing, and dozens more reports of abuse are being reviewed. England faced off against Italy in...
SoccerYardbarker

Four arrested over racist abuse of England players after loss in Euro 2020 final

Four individuals have been arrested in conjunction with online racist abuse aimed at members of England's national soccer team, ESPN reported via Reuters. According to the report, British police have a special team looking into racist comments made via social media targeting England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. The abusive comments came after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Police release images of 10 men sought for violence, disorder at Euro 2020 final

July 18 (Reuters) - London police has released images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Europe's football governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it had opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two men, both 18, are arrested for helping ticketless fans storm Wembley before Euro 2020 final as ex Met Police chief calls chaos 'a stain on our country's reputation'

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items which helped football fans without tickets to storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final. Metropolitan Police has said the men, both 18, are suspected of taking items and sharing them with others to allow them to get into Wembley to see England face off against Italy in the final.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: More people sought over Wembley final disorder

Police have released 15 more images of people wanted in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Trouble broke out on 11 July both near the stadium and in central London. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before...
Public SafetyWAVY News 10

Woman convicted of swapping pebbles for gems in London heist

LONDON (AP) — A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role in the audacious heist at a luxury jewelry store in London’s tony Mayfair district. Lulu Lakatos, 60, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy