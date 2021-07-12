Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Gas prices in Bakersfield fall, but remain over $4

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
According to the website Gasbuddy, the price of gas in Bakersfield has dropped 6.9 cents per gallon over the past week. However, it still remains over 4 dollars.

In a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield, the average price of gas was $4.13 per gallon. This is 9.4 cents more than a month ago and $1.15 more than a year ago.

As of Monday, the cheapest gas in Bakersfield according to GasBuddy is $3.74 while the most expensive is $4.99. The lowest price in the state $3.56 while the highest is $6.29.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

