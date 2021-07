The most enthusiastic PC users have us used to seeing how they modify games, make adjustments and completely change the experience of any original video game. In recent years, recreations of classic titles using modern engines have gained a lot of popularity, and this time the one chosen by user Cloacked It has been Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, from which we can see two of its most iconic maps, Inferno and Dust2, recreated with Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games’ ambitious engine.