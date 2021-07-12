Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Worth, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Benbrook, White Settlement, Forest Hill, River Oaks, Everman, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Edgecliff Village, Westworth Village, Edgecliff and Westover Hills. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
