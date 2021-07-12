Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Worth, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Haltom City, Benbrook, White Settlement, Forest Hill, River Oaks, Everman, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Edgecliff Village, Westworth Village, Edgecliff and Westover Hills. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sansom Park, TX
City
Forest Hill, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Benbrook, TX
State
Texas State
City
River Oaks, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Westworth Village, TX
City
Lake Worth, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#White Settlement#Edgecliff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy