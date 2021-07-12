Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cass County in north central Indiana * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Logansport, Walton, Clymers, Anoka, Adamsboro, Deacon and Lake Cicott. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.