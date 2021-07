Pokemon UNITE fans are interested to know how to surrender in-game when they've fallen behind. While some players may find it annoying or disheartening, there are several justified reasons to surrender during a match. Pokemon UNITE is a unique game where a single takedown during the last two minutes on the round's 10-minute timer can turn everything on its head. However, there will always be some scores and some teams that remain insurmountable. In those situations, some think it may be better to put their losing teammates out of their misery and save the extra few minutes for a worthwhile play next time.