Karen Huger Believes Erika Jayne Didn’t Know About Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement Accusations; Karen Cites Ray Huger’s IRS Issues As Reason For Believing Erika

The Real Housewives of Potomac can (mostly) do no wrong in my eyes. I stan the entire current cast, aside from newbie Mia Thornton , but that’s also because I don’t know her yet. They’re entertaining as hell, know how to slay a look, and bring the drama season after season . However, they have some questionable opinions about the Bravo universe that makes me (sadly) shake my head.

Everyone and their mother has their take on the legal saga surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne . Her shady divorce seems clearly like a ploy to protect her assets as Tom Girardi is being accused of embezzling millions from his legal clients. Apparently, he’s been doing this for years and deposited some of the money right into EJ’s bank account. And while the majority of people seem to believe that it’s impossible that Erika DIDN’T know about Tom’s alleged evil ways of funding their over-the-top lifestyle, some people staunchly believe Erika is somehow innocent . Even though she’s still flying private and only worrying about herself, rather than the victims her husband allegedly stole from.

So how does this have to do with the RHOP ladies? Well, they’re seeming to be of the opinion that Erika is somehow innocent in all of this. Now is the time to remind you that Erika is being thoroughly investigated and a judge ruled that Tom’s former clients can go after EJ for their money owed. Just something to keep in mind. But both Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard believe , somehow, Erika was in the dark throughout her 20-year marriage to Tom . And unfortunately, the Grande Dame of Potomac Karen Huger agrees with them.

Karen appeared on Watch What Happens Live following the premiere of Season 6 of RHOP to spill allllll the tea. And when Andy Cohen asked La Dame her opinion on Erika’s role, she had plenty to say. “I just wish them well. I do believe Erika didn’t know because I didn’t know,” she began. “When you’re married, it doesn’t mean that you know everything your husband is doing so I believe her.”

Let’s remember that when Ray Huger , formerly known as the black Bill Gates, owed millions in back taxes to the IRS , Karen said she didn’t know a thing. Even though she, later on, admitted Ray did tell her, but she “forgot” . Alright, La Dame. File this load of B.S. alongside your (allegedly) rented house . (Sorry Karen, I still worship you).

And Karen continued to bring up her husband’s former issues with the IRS as it pertains to Tom’s embezzlement allegations. “I knew nothing about it,” she said. “There’s certain things when you’re married to a powerful man, they do keep certain things separate from their wives.” Didn’t Uncle Ben admit that Karen definitely knew about his financial issues a few reunions ago? It seems like a lifetime. Karen will forever be wishy-washy about the details of her life, even if she calls a press conference .

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KAREN BELIEVING ERIKA JAYNE DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT TOM GIRARDI’S EMBEZZLEMENT CLAIMS? CAN YOU BELIEVE KAREN IS STILL INSISTING SHE DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT RAY’S TAX ISSUES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Karen Huger Believes Erika Jayne Didn’t Know About Tom Girardi’s Embezzlement Accusations; Karen Cites Ray Huger’s IRS Issues As Reason For Believing Erika appeared first on Reality Tea .