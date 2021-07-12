Most Awarded SUV of All Time Goes Hybrid: Jeep Teases ‘Electrified’ 2022 Grand Cherokee

Chances are, if you're shopping for a new vehicle, you're considering at least one SUV or crossover. And these days, SUVs are money makers. However, you don't need to spend a boatload of money on a full-size SUV to take home a versatile machine. Small or compact SUVs may suit your lifestyle way better. And if you want, you can splurge a little more to take home a compact luxury SUV. There's a reason this segment of SUV is so darn popular.