Most Awarded SUV of All Time Goes Hybrid: Jeep Teases ‘Electrified’ 2022 Grand Cherokee

By Jilli Cluff
gearjunkie.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it sticks the landing, the hybrid 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe could be the linchpin in Jeep’s ambitious zero-emissions agenda. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, the single-most awarded SUV of the past 30 years, is revving its engine again, this time with a plug-in hybrid model. Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, revealed a very spartan first glimpse of the 4xe during the automaker’s inaugural EV Day event last week.

