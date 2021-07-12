Most Awarded SUV of All Time Goes Hybrid: Jeep Teases ‘Electrified’ 2022 Grand Cherokee
If it sticks the landing, the hybrid 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe could be the linchpin in Jeep’s ambitious zero-emissions agenda. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, the single-most awarded SUV of the past 30 years, is revving its engine again, this time with a plug-in hybrid model. Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, revealed a very spartan first glimpse of the 4xe during the automaker’s inaugural EV Day event last week.gearjunkie.com
Comments / 0