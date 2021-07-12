Discover ‘Candle Clocks’: History’s Original Alarm Clocks Before Electricity
Today, candlelight is primarily used for romantic dinners or temporary solutions in power outages. Before electricity, however, the candle had diverse uses. Candles were a critical source of light, they could be affixed to chandeliers or carried around in convenient brass holders. And their wax could be used to seal correspondence for privacy or official approval. Candles could also be used as alarm clocks—a function which is arguably obsolete now, but is an important part of the history of telling time.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0