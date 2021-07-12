Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Discover ‘Candle Clocks’: History’s Original Alarm Clocks Before Electricity

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, candlelight is primarily used for romantic dinners or temporary solutions in power outages. Before electricity, however, the candle had diverse uses. Candles were a critical source of light, they could be affixed to chandeliers or carried around in convenient brass holders. And their wax could be used to seal correspondence for privacy or official approval. Candles could also be used as alarm clocks—a function which is arguably obsolete now, but is an important part of the history of telling time.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#17th Century#The Clocks#Ce#Chinese#Muslim#Egyptians#Indigenous#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots a four mysterious 'free-floating' planets that appear to be alone in deep space, unbound to any host star

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has found a mysterious population of 'free-floating' or 'rogue' planets that aren't bound to any host star. Based on a technique called gravitational microlensing, researchers reveal there are four new rogue planets in total, which likely have similar masses to that of Earth. Gravitational microlensing relies...
Photographymymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra

Landscape photographers are often explorers—lugging their gear to the far corners of the Earth, braving the elements for the perfect shot. Award-winning Russian photographer Daniel Kordan has been exploring since his childhood days in a lake region outside of Moscow. Today, he uses his experience in mountain climbing and a deep-seated love of nature to capture stunning landscapes from the Yukon to Kenya. His quest for images brought him to create a series of the Dragon's Blood Trees on the remote island of Socotra.
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
Designmymodernmet.com

Immersive Sculptural Installation Explores the Relationship Between Color and Light

British artist Liz West creates imaginative installations that explore the relationship between two fundamental themes in art: color and light. Her newest piece is an immersive sculptural work located at the Carany Wharf in London. Entitled Hymn to the Big Wheel, this outdoor installation invites the public inside its octagonal walls to see the numerous ways natural light can mix with the colors of the rainbow.
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Woman Creates a ‘Star Wars’-Themed Fish Tank That Looks Like an Underwater Galactic Forest

During the Clone Wars of the Star Wars franchise, the AT-AT combat vehicle (All Terrain Armored Transport), was used by the Imperial forces. The giant, four-legged mechanical beast was a pretty powerful weapon, but aquarium enthusiast Carly Thompson imagines a reality where they’ve met their demise. She created a Star Wars themed aquarium, where the remains of an AT-AT walker is “swimming with the fishes”—literally.
Technologyhackaday.com

Parts Shortage Forces Creativity For This Recursive Clock Of Clocks

We’ve been seeing a lot of metaclocks lately — a digital clock whose display is formed by the sweeping hands of an array of individual analog clocks. They can look fantastic, and we’ve certainly seen some great examples. But in this time of supply pinches, it’s not always possible to...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
Home & Gardenartofmanliness.com

Keep Your House Cooler With a Quick 10-Minute Clean of Your Air Conditioner

Got your home’s air conditioner chugging away, but your house doesn’t feel as cool as you think it would? It might be time to clean up its condenser. The outside condenser unit of your central air conditioner is basically a giant fan surrounded by tiny metal fins (there’s also a condenser in there). These tiny fins can get caked with dust, pollen, and other detritus, reducing airflow from your unit. Reduced airflow means a less efficient air conditioner, which means a warmer house and more expensive energy bills.
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
AstronomyInternational Business Times

A Black Hole Swallowed A Dead Star...And Then It Happened Again

In a first for astronomers, a black hole was observed completely swallowing a neutron star. Then, in another part of the cosmos, they saw the event happen again -- just 10 days later. The reports were published Tuesday in Astrophysical Journal Letters. “It was just a big quick (gulp), gone,”...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Top 5 Common Ford 6.4L Power Stroke Engine Problems

Like the trucks themselves, there also are many engines included in the long, rich history of Ford pickups. Some are iconic, recognized specifically as high-performance powerplants (for example, the engines that powered first- and second-gen Lightnings, Raptors, etc. ), and others simply were chosen to motivate various models, based on such criteria as fuel economy.
Energy Industryfinehomesandliving.com

How to Remove Iron from Well Water

Iron is one of the most frequent pollutants that water well owners must deal with. Iron creates a trail of stains, discoloration, and sour tastes in its wake, from muddy-colored drinking glasses to vivid orange streaks in toilets and baths. There are a couple of ways one can opt for...
fishgame.com

Introducing The Tactaload FLASH-5 Gunstock

It’s hard to imagine a more useful gun than the venerable pump action shotgun. It’s essentially the Swiss Army knife of the gun world. A shotgun can be used on game animals from small to ferocious while still defending your castle. Malfunctions on a pump action shotgun are rare, even when cleanings are rarer. A pump action shotguns only Achilles heel would be its capacity to hold ammunition. While there have been recent advancements in magazine fed pump action shotguns, the traditional pump action shotgun is still far and away the most popular shotgun in history with estimates of over 21 million sold! So, how do you improve on that sort of reliable popularity?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Buy an RV in Canada and Bring It to the U.S.?

Buying something in another country and bringing it back to the U.S. is becoming a bit of a trend. Some Americans are even beginning to visit Mexico and Canada for their healthcare needs. Now they’re doing the same with campers. But is this legal, and what steps do you need to take to bring your new RV home?
Gardeninghomedit.com

Will Vinegar Kill Grass? Along With Alternatives

Standard white vinegar can be a very useful substance that can help you with many household problems. You can use it to clean, disinfect, and even get rid of some pesky inhabitants of your home and your yard. But another use for vinegar is getting rid of unwanted weeds. Or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy