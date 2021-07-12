Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Inside Tribeca’s Booming Gallery Scene with the Realtor Who Helped Build It

By Osman Can Yerebakan
artsy.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a late June morning in Tribeca, bustling commuters in chic outfits dash from coffee shops while echoes of construction mix with the clamor of Broadway traffic. The chaotic energy, however, is far from bewildering for Jonathan Travis—in fact, he’s partially responsible for it. The commercial real estate broker has been almost single-handedly overseeing the area’s recent influx of art galleries, which, within just two years, has marked the neat downtown Manhattan neighborhood as the new New York gallery hub. “Five years ago, I had to convince gallerists to come down to Tribeca to show a space,” Travis said. “Now, I get a call from a dealer every other day.”

www.artsy.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Tribeca#Historic Buildings#Postmasters Gallery#Anton Kern Gallery#Grimm#Un Common Proximity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Art gallery-inspired Tribeca condo with outdoor projector lists for $9.8M

A New York City condo which features an art gallery-inspired design and comes with its own outdoor film projector has hit the market for $9.8 million. Located on Greenwich Street in the Tribeca Summit building, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom abode is being offered for sale for the first time since the condominium’s debut, according to the listing.
Visual ArtDaily Beast

New York’s Art Gallery Scene Is Back to Party

As COVID-19’s grip on New York slackened, art events began popping up as insistently as an artist sticking slides in your face. Some are lodged in my memory, like the May show at Kaatsbaan, a cultural center on a former Roosevelt-frequented horse farm in Tivoli, with a barn designed by Stanford White.
RestaurantsGlobeSt.com

Tribeca’s Dining Destination Creds Shift Post Pandemic

Tribeca is experiencing a shift in demographics skewing younger due to pandemic-related residential moves and this change is having an impact on the neighborhood’s status as a dining destination. Brokers from Newmark Retail, which just signed a 4,388-square-foot long-term lease for contemporary Mexican restaurant, Fonda at 139 Duane St., report...
Visual Artartsy.net

How Les Lalanne’s Whimsical Sculptures Captured the Imaginations of Collectors Worldwide

and two years since the death of his wife and artistic partner. , but the market for works by “Les Lalanne,” as they came to be known collectively, continues to flourish. The prolific artist couple’s surrealistic sculptures are highly coveted and eminently collectible. Their fantastical menagerie is currently residing at the Château de Versailles (until October 10th) in the largest outdoor exhibition of their creations ever staged.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Upworthy

Black woman leaves Saks store in tears after employees ignored her and helped everyone else

Erica Wiltz, a model, opened up about her terrible experience at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Wiltz, who hails from New York City, documented the casual racism in a TikTok video that showed her waiting at the store and an employee walking away from her. Wiltz waited patiently as the employees of the luxury store catered to a white woman, the only other customer at the store. Wiltz saw that the staff were really nice to the white woman as she excitedly tried on a different set of shoes. She was happy to see her being treated that way and waited for her turn. They barely even acknowledged Wiltz's presence as she waited patiently.
Visual ArtPosted by
Creative Bloq

36 incredible famous buildings to inspire you

The world's most famous buildings can be a huge source of inspiration for artists and designers. Structural shapes, unique design concepts and decorative details can provide ideas for design projects of all kinds. A building also tells us a lot about a country's culture and way of life during the period it was built. It's a bit like looking at a historical photograph, but unlike in a photo, buildings evolve after construction has finished.
Interior DesignHGTV

Art Deco Design Style 101

Art Deco made its dazzling debut in 1925 at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. A glamorization of the architecture and interiors made possible by modern technology, the style reveled in all things new, exotic, glamorous and dramatic — and was wildly popular until the late 1930s and early 1940s, when its over-the-top ostentation fell out of step with the Depression and World War II. Its bold, exuberant colors, decadent high-end finishes, and exotic motifs have surged back in the popular imagination over the years, and Art Deco’s celebration of strong geometry, look-at-me-patterns and rich materials is hugely influential with contemporary designers. Ready to revisit that confident chic for the 21st century? This is how tastemakers are interpreting Art Deco style in contemporary spaces.
Visual Artartsy.net

The Art That Collectors Care about Today

This article is part of “Art Collecting 2021: An Artsy Report.” To download a PDF of the complete report, click here. In addition to asking collectors how they discover, buy, and sell art, and what motivates those decisions, we also wanted to know what art they actually collect—what work inspires, moves, and motivates them.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Decorative Arts, Vintage & Modern Design

Burmantofts jardinière planter with tube lined decoration of dogs and flowers, in varying shades of blue and green with yellow collars the centre ... Large Burmantofts style twin handled glazed vase, decorated with fruit trees, 60cm high. 50 GBP help. Estimate 80 - 120 GBP help. Lot 2. Arts and...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

London's Design Museum Honors Charlotte Perriand in New Retrospective

The Design Museum is exhibiting a retrospective show on the late-French architect and designer, Charlotte Perriand. For a century that was filled with visionaries, Perriand was amongst the greats. In 1927, she applied to work at the studio of one of her idols, Le Corbusier, but was disrespectfully told, “we don’t embroider cushions here.” This wouldn’t stop the young Parisian, who a month later, brilliantly recreated her own apartment at the annual Salon d’Automne, in a work entitled, Bar sous le toit’ (Bar under the roof). Le Corbusier was in attendance that evening and hired her on the spot.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Hermitage Museum to Sell Monet, Leonardo Paintings as NFTs

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is minting several masterpieces from its collection as NFTs. The sale of NFT versions of works by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci will take place at the end of August on the Binance online marketplace. The museum, located...
Visual Artspectrumnews1.com

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit set to open in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Have you ever wanted to step in to one of your favorite paintings?. The iconic building that once housed Amoeba Music in Hollywood has been transformed into the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit with the help of 500,000 cubic feet of projections and 90 million pixels of high definition light.
Visual Artinparkmagazine.com

Projected masterpieces feel new in Chinese exhibit

Christie laser projectors have brought masterpieces of several renowned painters to life at a new art gallery that integrates graphic arts with visual technologies, achieved through their GS Series 1DLP model. Known as ArTech Hub, this avant-garde gallery is situated within Ciqikou, an ancient town in Chongqing that was famous...
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

Take a look inside this collection of Frida Kahlo’s complete paintings (and illustrated biography).

Really big book news! Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings, a really big book that includes all of the artist’s 152 paintings, as well as pages from her personal diary, letters, photos, and an illustrated biography, is coming in September. According to the book’s publisher, Tashen, it represents “the most extensive study of her work and life to date.” Among the paintings are those from private collections “that are difficult to access for the general public and even reproduces works that were previously lost or have not been exhibited for more than 80 years.”
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Surrealism Comes to the Forefront in Tate’s 2022 Exhibitions

Alongside a host of global artists – and a long-awaited artist’s return. After a turbulent year of disrupted schedules and cancelled shows, the U.K.’s Tate galleries have announced their major exhibitions slated for 2022. The star attraction is set to be Surrealism Beyond Borders, which will open at London’s Tate...
Interior DesignDomaine

31 Ridiculously Pretty Bathrooms That Nailed Art Deco Style

The Art Deco period was known for being a little over-the-top. History buffs will remember the Art Deco movement (of the early 20th century) for its emphasis on bold shapes, deep colors, and luxurious accents. And even non-history buffs will surely recognize iconic Art Deco fixtures, like the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. (If you’re still drawing a blank, picture any scene from Baz Lurhmann’s 2013 film The Great Gatsby, and you’ll be set.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy