Inside Tribeca’s Booming Gallery Scene with the Realtor Who Helped Build It
On a late June morning in Tribeca, bustling commuters in chic outfits dash from coffee shops while echoes of construction mix with the clamor of Broadway traffic. The chaotic energy, however, is far from bewildering for Jonathan Travis—in fact, he’s partially responsible for it. The commercial real estate broker has been almost single-handedly overseeing the area’s recent influx of art galleries, which, within just two years, has marked the neat downtown Manhattan neighborhood as the new New York gallery hub. “Five years ago, I had to convince gallerists to come down to Tribeca to show a space,” Travis said. “Now, I get a call from a dealer every other day.”www.artsy.net
Comments / 0