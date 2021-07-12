Cancel
Tennessee State

Five Current Vols, Two Tennessee Baseball Signees Drafted Monday

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive current Tennessee baseball players and two Vols’ signees were drafted Monday in the 2021 MLB Draft. Four Tennessee infielders and a starting pitcher were drafted in the second through 10th round. The five Vols drafted in the first 10 rounds are the most in Tennessee baseball history. Tennessee signee...

