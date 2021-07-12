Five Current Vols, Two Tennessee Baseball Signees Drafted Monday

The Alabama baseball team had five players drafted off of their 2021 roster in the recently concluded MLB draft. The draft was held Sunday-Tuesday in Denver in conjunction with the Tuesday night All-Star Game. Second baseman/utility man Peyton Wilson was the first Tide player off the board, and right handed pitcher Tyler Ras was the last. The Tide did lose incoming shortstop Noah Miller, who was the last pick of the first round and is expected to sign for over $2 million dollars with the Minnesota Twins. This is the second highly regarded SS that coach Brad Bohannon has lost in the last three years, the other CJ Abrams who was the 6th overall pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2019 draft. When the teams flash $2 million plus at the players, it is hard for them to turn that down. Abrams had a fantastic start to his career, but recently suffered a broken leg that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time.