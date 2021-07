— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If there is one towering giant in the world of floor-cleaners, it’s Dyson. Whether the brand's top-rated machines come in stick or ball from, Dyson vacuums have earned copious praise from shoppers and the Reviewed team alike over the years for their undeniable power and maneuverability. The company's products also typically have big price tags, though, so they can be an intimidating purchase for homeowners. If you’re a frequent Nordstrom shopper, you’re in for a treat—Icon or Ambassador cardholders can currently nab the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum for $120 off right now as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021.