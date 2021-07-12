Cancel
Should the Eagles kick the tires on Jordan Matthews at TE?

By Liam Jenkins
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Matthews will forever be intertwined with the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re the team that drafted him and the franchise he achieved the most with. Through his opening three seasons with the team, he became one of the NFL’s most consistent slot receivers and a security blanket for both Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz. His second tenure saw him notch a touchdown against the Saints in the playoffs. While his third was a little more forgettable, is it time to call his number once again?

