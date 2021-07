It’s USA vs. Canada Wednesday as early softball play continues in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The United States opened things up with a 2-0 win against Italy in their first match and will look to make it two in a row against their rivals to the north. The United States got a brilliant outing from 38-year-old Cat Osterman on the mound in their opener and will look to continue their success as an unexperienced squad that has only two former Olympians (since softball hasn’t been an Olympic sport since 2008). On the other side, Canada is coming off a solid 4-0 win over Mexico in their opening game.