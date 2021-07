Finding herself at another crossroad in life, Jennifer Lopez had somewhat of an epiphany while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. “I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own,” said Jennifer Lopez, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually evolving into and becoming and that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”