Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Youngkin refuses VBA's traditional July debate; candidates in agreement on just one

By Mel Leonor
Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Bar Association's summer meeting has for decades hosted the first general election debate of Virginia's campaigns for governor. That won't be the case this year. Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that he would not participate in the association's July 24 debate at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, citing his objections to organizers about the format and the moderator, Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Liberty University#Virginia Peninsula#Vba#Pbs#Democrat#Republicans#Haitian#The Clinton Foundation#George Mason University#Aarp#Norfolk State University#Hampton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy