Youngkin refuses VBA's traditional July debate; candidates in agreement on just one

The Virginia Bar Association's summer meeting has for decades hosted the first general election debate of Virginia's campaigns for governor. That won't be the case this year. Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that he would not participate in the association's July 24 debate at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, citing his objections to organizers about the format and the moderator, Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour.