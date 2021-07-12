How Jacksonville area MLB players performed in first half of 2021 season

As Major League Baseball resumes after the All-Star breaks, here’s a look at what has happened and what might happen moving forward:. Last year, in their first postseason appearance since 2006, the San Diego Padres played six postseason games. They added Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, signed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to the longest contract in major league history, and proclaimed this as their 2021 slogan: “Hungry for More.” At this rate, they might play one postseason game this year. They’re in position for the last playoff spot in the National League and, like the Dodgers, they have slipped from “What do we do with all these starting pitchers?” to “Where can we find some starting pitchers?” The Padres hope Darvish and Snell can return from the injured list soon, but Snell and Chris Paddack have two of the three highest earned-run averages of NL West starters to pitch at least 70 innings, and Dinelson Lamet and Ryan Weathers are hurt too.