It's been about a month since I quite literally packed my whole life into three suitcases and boarded a plane to New York City without ever seeing my apartment in person. Coming from Florida, I had been spoiled by the spacious rooms and lower cost of living, so I was in for a major culture shock when I walked into my tiny apartment afraid of what it would cost to furnish my space. This move has been full of adjustments, but it's not all bad. Downsizing has actually allowed me to be more creative and intentional when it comes to décor. The ultimate goal is to feel good about adding inexpensive and high-quality pieces that make my apartment appear bigger, feel cozier, and look fashionable.