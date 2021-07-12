Storrer named head coach of KWU Debate and Forensics

Southport High School is excited to announce the hiring of our new Varsity Baseball coach – Brendan Dudas. Coach Dudas attended University of Indianapolis to play Baseball for the Greyhounds and graduated with a bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management before earning his MBA from University of Indianapolis. Coach Dudas is also the founder the Circle City Wiffle Ball league (watch his interview with WTHR here). Coach Dudas is currently entering his 2nd year at Mary Bryan Elementary as a 4th grade teacher. He and his wife, Madison, are both Perry Township graduates and still live in Perry Township while raising their two nephews – Kevin and Tristan. Welcome to the Southport Family, Coach Dudas!
