Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Storrer named head coach of KWU Debate and Forensics

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can’t fill the boots of a legend, but KWU alumnus Kiefer Storrer ’13 is excited to try. He was recently hired as Kansas Wesleyan’s head debate and forensics coach, where he will take the reins from longtime coach Gary Harmon. “It’s hard for anyone to follow such a successful...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Kwu Debate And Forensics#Kansas Wesleyan#Christian Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Former Tucson High track athletes Alyssa and Johnnie Blockburger transferred from Arizona to USC

The USC track and field program added transfers Alyssa and Johnnie Blockburger to its 2021-22 roster. The sophomore twins competed at Arizona during the 2020-21 season. “USC is excited to add the Blockburgers to our roster,” said Director of Track and Field Quincy Watts in a release. “Johnnie will be one of the most versatile sprinters in USC history. As a freshman he had times of 10.28 in the 100m, 20.70 in the 200m and 44.71 in the 400m dashes. We are also ecstatic about signing Alyssa. She will add tremendous depth to our women’s distance program.”
Portland, TNtheportlandsun.com

Portland names Scott Steinbrecher head baseball coach

Portland’s do-it-all man Scott Steinbrecher has taken another challenge under his belt. The former Portland East girls basketball coach turned high school girls basketball coach and head softball coach has now taken over the baseball program. “I am excited about the transition to the game that I know and love...
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

Carson named head coach at Casey County

Former Russell County Lakers Boys Basketball Coach Billy Carson has landed a new job in a neighboring county. Carson, who resigned from Russell County three weeks ago, will take over as the head coach of the Casey County Rebels. Carson was head coach of the Lakers for four years. He...
Athens, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Solich retires, Tim Albin named Bobcats head coach

ATHENS, Ohio — A new era for Ohio football. Ohio University head football coach Frank Solich announced today that he is stepping down from his position to focus on his health, after an unprecedented successful 16 seasons leading the Bobcats, which included 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Magnolia School of Excellence names Toriano Williams head football coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Magnolia School of Excellence football has a new head coach who won’t have to travel far to assume his new role. The Mariners have hired Southwood Offensive Coordinator Toriano Williams as the program’s head coach for the 2021 season. Williams is a graduate of Woodlawn High School and has previous head coaching experience at Peabody High, Delhi High School, and Washington-Marion.
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Skylar Meade named new head baseball coach at Troy

Troy University has hired Skylar Meade as its new head baseball coach. The new head coach will be introduced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. at the Stadium Club at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mead arrives at Troy with 14 years of coaching experience that includes...
Sportsfox44news.com

Michael Ford Named Baylor Track & Field’s Head Coach

Michael Ford Named Baylor Track & Field’s Head Coach. Bowlsby Encourages Vaccinations (5:30 pm) Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint. Man hospitalized after being shot by person who hit his vehicle from behind. UPDATE: Suspect in Temple standoff in police custody. Criminal investigation remains into Vanessa Guillén sexual...
Bennington, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Bennington's Stanley receives CoSIDA academic honor

CoSIDA named Fort Hays State pole vaulter Ryan Stanley to its Academic All-District Men's Track and Field/Cross Country Team on Thursday. Stanley was one of just 11 individuals from District 7 (MIAA, NSIC, and GAC Conferences) to receive the honor. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals within District 7 vote on the Academic All-District Team, which honors a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Malden, MABoston Herald

Malden names Witche Exilhomme as its new head football coach

Former Herald All-Scholastic Witche Exilhomme has been named the new head football coach at Malden High School. Exilhomme is a faculty member in the history departmentat at Malden and served as an assistant coach last season for the Golden Tornadoes. Exilhomme earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management and a...
Olmsted Falls, OHMorning Journal

Olmsted Falls names Dan Largent new head softballl coach

A familiar face will lead the Olmsted Falls softball program in 2022. Former Olmsted Falls baseball coach Dan Largent was named the next head softball coach for the program on July 14. Largent has a history within the Olmsted Falls school district, serving as head coach of the Bulldogs’ baseball...
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

YVC Names New Head Women's Basketball Coach

Yakima Valley College is pleased to announce that Robin Andrea has been selected as the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the Yaks. Andrea will begin formal duties immediately. "Being named Head Women’s Basketball Coach at YVC is an incredible opportunity for which I am very grateful," said Andrea. "I...
Minnesota Statesmsu.edu

Chayse Jackson Named Head Wrestling Coach at SMSU

Southwest Minnesota State University Interim Director of Athletics Bruce Saugstad announced on Thursday the hiring of Chayse Jackson as the next head wrestling coach at SMSU. Jackson comes to SMSU after serving the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Minot State University. Jackson, who becomes just the fifth head coach in the 55-year history of the program, takes over for Jesse Nelson, who announced his resignation on May 6 after 14 seasons as head coach.
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Belinda Hendrix named new ETSU head softball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Belinda Hendrix was named the new ETSU head softball coach on Friday. Hendrix is the fifth head coach in program history and has spent the past 17 seasons as the head coach at Chipola College. The Lady Indians won three national titles and 647 games during her tenure.
Santa Maria, CANoozhawk

Dustin Davis Named Head Football Coach at Pioneer Valley High School

Just over a month before the season opener, Dustin Davis has been named head football coach at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, taking over from John Beck. Davis has been defensive coordinator at Lompoc since 2018. Before that, he spent a season as head coach at Arrowhead Christian, and from 2012 to 2016 he compiled a 38-20 record as head coach at St. Joseph High.
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Hutson named C-N associate head women’s golf coach

Carson-Newman Athletic Director Matt Pope and Director of Golf Randy Wylie introduced Kelsey Hutson as the new Associate Head Women’s Golf Coach on Thursday afternoon. Hutson, a native of Dandridge, takes the helm following Suzanne Strudwick’s promotion to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Internal Operations and Senior Women’s Administrator. She now stands as the fourth head coach in the program’s history. She comes to Mossy Creek after three years at Jefferson County High School, where she was a business teacher and golf coach for her alma mater.
High Schoolsouthportcardinals.com

Dudas named Cardinals Baseball Head Coach

Southport High School is excited to announce the hiring of our new Varsity Baseball coach – Brendan Dudas. Coach Dudas attended University of Indianapolis to play Baseball for the Greyhounds and graduated with a bachelors degree in Supply Chain Management before earning his MBA from University of Indianapolis. Coach Dudas is also the founder the Circle City Wiffle Ball league (watch his interview with WTHR here). Coach Dudas is currently entering his 2nd year at Mary Bryan Elementary as a 4th grade teacher. He and his wife, Madison, are both Perry Township graduates and still live in Perry Township while raising their two nephews – Kevin and Tristan. Welcome to the Southport Family, Coach Dudas!
Betsy Layne, KYwymt.com

Betsy Layne names new football head coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats have named a new football had coach. Jarredd Jarrell becomes the high school head coach after coaching the middle school team. The Bobcats finished 1-5 last season, losing to Paintsville in the first round of the Class 1A State Playoffs. Betsy Layne...
Brandon, SDdrgnews.com

Brandon Valley Football Names Christensen Interim Head Coach

BRANDON – Brandon Valley defensive coordinator Matt Christensen has been named as the interim football head coach for the Lynx. Christensen is in place of Chad Garrow, who was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors last November. Christensen, who had been running the Lynx’ off-season activities in collaboration with offensive coordinator...
Walla Walla, WAwhitman.edu

Heidi Colford Named Head Women's Lacrosse Coach

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Whitman Athletics has announced the hiring of Heidi Colford as its next head coach of women's lacrosse. "I am thrilled to become the next head coach at Whitman College," said Colford. "I want to thank (Athletic Director) Kim Chandler and the search committee, and I look forward to getting to know the team and the rest of the Whitman community. I am excited and ready to get to work in growing this program and building lacrosse in the Pacific Northwest. Go Blues!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy