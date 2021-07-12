Storrer named head coach of KWU Debate and Forensics

The USC track and field program added transfers Alyssa and Johnnie Blockburger to its 2021-22 roster. The sophomore twins competed at Arizona during the 2020-21 season. “USC is excited to add the Blockburgers to our roster,” said Director of Track and Field Quincy Watts in a release. “Johnnie will be one of the most versatile sprinters in USC history. As a freshman he had times of 10.28 in the 100m, 20.70 in the 200m and 44.71 in the 400m dashes. We are also ecstatic about signing Alyssa. She will add tremendous depth to our women’s distance program.”