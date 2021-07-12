Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted rape

On Sunday, July 11 at approximately 4:03 a.m., an officer with the Great Bend Police Department was on routine patrol, checking businesses on 10th Street. The officer observed a distraught female running towards him, who advised she had just been assaulted inside a local motel. The victim was able to point out to the officer the vehicle the suspect was attempting to leave the area in. The officer was able to stop the vehicle and occupants.