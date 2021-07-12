Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted rape

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, July 11 at approximately 4:03 a.m., an officer with the Great Bend Police Department was on routine patrol, checking businesses on 10th Street. The officer observed a distraught female running towards him, who advised she had just been assaulted inside a local motel. The victim was able to point out to the officer the vehicle the suspect was attempting to leave the area in. The officer was able to stop the vehicle and occupants.

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Barton County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/27) At 12:07 p.m. a report of unconscious/fainting was made at 1433 SE 50 Road in Ellinwood. At 9:35 p.m. a warrant arrest was made at 2817 21st Street.
Hoisington, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Drug distribution arrest in Hoisington

Barton County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 272 West Broadway in Hoisington last Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff Brian Bellendir, detectives were looking for evidence of a suspected methamphetamine distribution location. “Upon entry into the residence, Sheriff’s officers located a quantity of methamphetamine as well as...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/27)

BOOKED: Juvenile on GBMC case for criminal threat and criminal damage. BOOKED: Calie Lundquist on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence, she is to serve from July 27th until July 29th. BOOKED: Amanda Staggs on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman sentenced for fatal DUI crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Kansas woman was sentenced to just over 5 years in prison for a crash that killed one person and injured six others. Viola Rhodes, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to one count of involuntary manslaughter while intoxicated and six counts of aggravated battery. Rhodes was driving in December 2020 when her car went off a road and overturned, killing 44-year-old Brian Bookout.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Suspect charged in abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick counties was back in court Tuesday for the formal reading of charges. Kamden Campos, 22, is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged knife attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of NE Twiss Avenue in Topeka on a report of a stabbing, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering...
Salina, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Police: Man jailed after 1957 Cadillac crash into Salina motel

A Texas man was arrested after the 1957 Cadillac he was driving crashed into the corner of a local motel late Saturday afternoon. Garry Carter, 75, of Spring Branch, Texas, was driving a two-door 1957 Cadillac DeVille when it crashed into the northeast corner of the Rodeway Inn and Suites, 3932 S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Update: Police arrest driver, ID Kan. man who died in crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend crash have identified the victim as Erasmo C. Ramirez Soto, 37 of Topeka. Just after 3:30a.m. Saturday, July 24 at around responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of SE 29th Street and SE Adams Street, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Hiawatha, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

KHP IDs victim in violent SUV rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 24 crash have identified the victims. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Oliverio Cucul Pop, 24, Houston, Texas, was southbound on Prairie Road near 240th Street four miles east of Hiawatha just before 7p.m. The SUV traveled...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Death reported at Barton County jail

On Sunday, July 25 shortly after 11 a.m., detention officers in the Barton County Jail discovered an unresponsive inmate in his cell. Great Bend Fire Department EMS was called, and it was determined the subject was deceased. The Barton County coroner’s office as well as the KBI were notified. The...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. teacher jailed after text message investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for alleged child sex crimes. In June, police in Wichita were alerted to a concerning text messages sent by 48-year-old Shawn Wingfield, according to Officer Charley Davidson. USD 259 listed Wingfield as a gifted-6 teacher at Wichita Northwest High School. His...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman charged in New Year's Day beating death

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman involved in a New Year's Day homicide made a court appearance on July 22. Isabel Martin was charged with four counts of recruiting criminal street gang membership and is also charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Investigators said the homicide victim 21-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Rescue crews free man from hole in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident during a sewer line project in Hutchinson. Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched for a trench rescue incident at 1707 East Blanchard Avenue in Hutchinson, according to Fire Chief Steven Beer. First arriving fire units found a 24-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy