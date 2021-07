I once read a phrase that, personally, I really liked: "Before assuming or assuming, try this crazy method of asking ." And, if we really do an introspection exercise to think about the latest conflicts we have had in personal, work relationships and of any kind, I would dare to say that, for the most part, there was a time when someone assumed something. Maybe you assumed that your partner was saying one thing, when in fact he meant another; you assumed that behind an action of your collaborator at work there was an intention when it could be something completely different; Or you just took it for granted that the other person was going to do something they never did. I'm sure that while reading these ambiguous examples, you thought of something much more specific that has happened to you recently.