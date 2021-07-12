Cancel
Houma, LA

Annual Bayou Home Show Returns to Houma Civic Center this Weekend

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bayou Home Show sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana Home Builders Association is coming back to the area this weekend, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18. The event will be at the Houma Civic Center located at 346 Civic Center Boulevard in Houma. It is touted as a premier event that features products and services for everything in your home. The event showcases items and services for inside and outside that you may need for kitchens, bathrooms, siding, solar products, and more! The event also features Cannata’s Food Festival, which features over 40 brands. There will be free samples, tastings, coupons, and recipes from various vendors. The event will also feature a $1,000 grocery giveaway.

