A quiet and lovely start to Thursday with cool but comfortable and refreshing temperatures in the 50s. Some broken clouds and likely a beautiful sunrise. While we'll get some sun early clouds will be on the increase and eventually we'll get some rain and storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s and there might be a hint of mugginess but it won't be oppressive by any means. Periods of rain and embedded storms start in the afternoon and will continue through the evening and even after sunset. Most of these will be run-of-the-mill with heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.