Does getting the COVID-19 vaccine affect your life insurance policy?

You can't always believe what you read on social media, especially when it comes to medical information amid the coronavirus pandemic. A May 2021 Instagram post went viral claiming that a user's family was denied a life insurance benefit because the deceased had gotten the "experimental" COVID-19 vaccine. But the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all received emergency use authorizations. The post has been flagged as a false claim, and it shows no supporting evidence.