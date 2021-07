We are looking at the student loan crisis all wrong. Sometimes a problem takes on a whole new meaning when looked at differently, such as the case with student loans. A generation ago there was no student loan crisis. Then slowly, gradually, student loans began to grow as government support for post-secondary education shrank. That “government support” was taxes. Taxes that used to be levied on the public. It was convenient for student loans to replace those taxes. Colleges and universities quickly realized shrinking tax support could be replaced by student loans. Instead of student education being seen as a cost to be controlled, each student became a funding source with an endless sack of money.