Company news: Lacey McDonald hired by Salt City Senior Care Advantage
Salt City Senior Care Advantage announced Lacey McDonald has been hired as their burden of illness program manager. She will focused on risk management and project management. She previously worked for Practice Resources LLC for eight years in billing, supervising, and client services. Her skills and experience in the local healthcare managed services market will help support the organization in their first year of business. McDonald is a resident of Bridgeport.www.syracuse.com
