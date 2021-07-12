Mandan Family Helping Kids Grow – “This Is My Dream Job”

Ok, so now that our world seems to be opening up a bit, and life is coming back to normal - NOW it's time to get out and do what we imagined we would, all that time we were stuck during the pandemic. For me, it was the coolest thing to see just how many people arrived at the Bismarck Event Center just last month. We had to be patient as Foreigner postponed their earlier dates to come here, but when the doors opened on June 26th, all I saw were huge smiles and people loving the freedom of seeing a live concert. I asked one guy where he was sitting, and all he said was that he and his wife couldn't care less how much it would cost, they just wanted the best seat available.